Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRDN. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

VRDN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 169,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,434. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.