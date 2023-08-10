Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Veracyte updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Veracyte Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. 72,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $39,875.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $640,832.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $39,875.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,832.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,432 shares of company stock worth $500,686 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 2,931.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

