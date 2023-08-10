Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,820.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after buying an additional 452,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.06. 864,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

