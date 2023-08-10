VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Up 9.1% After Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 735,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,289,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $509.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.42). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at $532,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 25,764 shares of company stock worth $96,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

