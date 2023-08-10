US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Down 2.3 %

US Nuclear stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. US Nuclear has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

Get US Nuclear alerts:

US Nuclear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.