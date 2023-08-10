Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $35.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Upstart from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Get Upstart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. 14,400,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,667,244. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.81. Upstart has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,057.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,004. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 48.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.