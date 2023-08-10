U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,643,195. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.