Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s previous close.

TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of TTD traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,792,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,367. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

