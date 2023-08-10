TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

TPG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 122,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,876. TPG has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $603.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth $90,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

