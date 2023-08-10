Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$290.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.14 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Thorne HealthTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:THRN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. Thorne HealthTech has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.24 million during the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.24%. Research analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Thorne HealthTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Thorne HealthTech by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About Thorne HealthTech

(Get Free Report)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.