Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,020,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,285,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

TMO stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $551.74. 288,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.65. The company has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.