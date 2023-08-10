The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $954.80

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 954.80 ($12.20) and last traded at GBX 954.40 ($12.20), with a volume of 1315828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 945 ($12.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.69) to GBX 970 ($12.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.35) to GBX 850 ($10.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.52) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 860.83 ($11.00).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 905.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 827.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The company has a market cap of £9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,781.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a GBX 6.55 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

