The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of The Korea Fund worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,025,000 after acquiring an additional 122,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The Korea Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Korea Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,359. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.