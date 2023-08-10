The Goldman Sachs Group Raises ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $4.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TDUP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of ThredUp stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 949,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 25,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $64,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,581 shares in the company, valued at $656,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 25,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $64,030.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $84,650.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,556.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,500 shares of company stock worth $851,230. 38.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ThredUp by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

