The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Price Target to $92.00

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Brink’s Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE BCO traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $72.09. 115,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,403. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.33. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

