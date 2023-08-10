The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $470.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

LLY traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $500.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,663 shares of company stock worth $365,372,076 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

