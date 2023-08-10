TFI International (TFII) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TFI International (TSE: TFII):

8/9/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$182.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$121.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$171.00 to C$192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2023 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$171.00.

6/13/2023 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$173.00 to C$165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/13/2023 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$173.00 to C$165.00.

TFI International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TFII traded down C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$175.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,860. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$153.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$155.04. The company has a market cap of C$15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$117.42 and a 1 year high of C$178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

