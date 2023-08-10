Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TARO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 225,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. 4,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

