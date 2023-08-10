Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Barclays

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.23. 667,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.