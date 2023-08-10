Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Superior Group of Companies stock remained flat at $8.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,107. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $130.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 5,614 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,392.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,848.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

See Also

