Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.566 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,222. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,398,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,733,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,556,000 after purchasing an additional 534,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,180,000 after buying an additional 479,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

