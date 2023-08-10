Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.566 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
Sun Life Financial Price Performance
NYSE:SLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,222. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $53.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,398,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,733,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,556,000 after purchasing an additional 534,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,180,000 after buying an additional 479,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
