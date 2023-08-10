Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $5.75 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017478 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013823 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,473.85 or 1.00007001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036218 USD and is up 49.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

