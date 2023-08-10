Stokes Family Office LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,401 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.76. 2,073,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,020. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 338.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

