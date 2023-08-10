Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $124.46. 215,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,816. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

