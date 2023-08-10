Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of C traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.73. 3,644,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,604,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.