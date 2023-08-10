Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

ADM stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $86.48. 440,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,689. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.