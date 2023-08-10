Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. 1,969,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,151. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

