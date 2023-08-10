Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $99,000 in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.
Vera Bradley Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 36,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.05. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Vera Bradley Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
