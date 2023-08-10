Stokes Family Office LLC Has $85,000 Stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QUAD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.28. 130,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.83. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.10 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 29.80% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

