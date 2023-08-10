Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,187,770,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,337.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,337.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.11. 182,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,639. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.