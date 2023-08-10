Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 3,965 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $31,127,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9,408.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,826,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 1,704,076 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Sirius XM Trading Up 4.7 %

SIRI traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 10,456,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,849,412. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

