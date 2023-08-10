Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.2 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 42.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 95,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

