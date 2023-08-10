Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STGW. B. Riley decreased their price target on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:STGW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 337,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,659. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stagwell by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stagwell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stagwell by 66.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

