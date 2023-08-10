Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $32.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.46. 163,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.40. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $63,880.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,312 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,230. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

