Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Squarespace updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Squarespace Stock Up 1.5 %

SQSP traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.55. 135,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 654,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,470.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,312 shares of company stock worth $9,029,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,504,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $27,254,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Squarespace by 114.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 406,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.