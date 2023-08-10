Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, August 11th.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, analysts expect Spruce Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %
SPRB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 5,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 528,800.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares during the period.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
