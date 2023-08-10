Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from £124 ($158.47) to £119 ($152.08) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of LON SPX traded down GBX 295 ($3.77) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching £105.40 ($134.70). 274,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,457. The company has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,467.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 9,448 ($120.74) and a 12 month high of £124.40 ($158.98). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

