Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from £124 ($158.47) to £119 ($152.08) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
