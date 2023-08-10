Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

NHICU stock remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Thursday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21.

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

