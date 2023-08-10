Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $30,000 in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

SVIIR stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

