Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $127,000 in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Sprott Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,673 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,930,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after buying an additional 46,326 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAG. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.