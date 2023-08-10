S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $394.16. The company had a trading volume of 283,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,895. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,620 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

