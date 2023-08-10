Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at DA Davidson

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 4,972,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,744. Sonos has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.76, a PEG ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $304.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $136,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sonos by 3.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,615,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after buying an additional 162,684 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,400,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,967,000 after acquiring an additional 246,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,735,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

