Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Sonos alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SONO

Sonos Stock Performance

SONO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 3,823,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,019. Sonos has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $304.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $136,807. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 938.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonos by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,918,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.