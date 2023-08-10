Solid Power’s (SLDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

SLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLDP

Solid Power Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 2,138,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,023. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $444.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 137.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Solid Power will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Power by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after buying an additional 3,388,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 92.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $19,254,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solid Power by 74.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 840,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.