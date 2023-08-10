SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Raised to $3.40

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $3.30 to $3.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of SmartRent stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 514,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,804. SmartRent has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. SmartRent’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,918 shares of company stock valued at $293,325. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,329.8% during the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 587,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 570,595 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 651,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 441,723 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 686,334 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in SmartRent by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 220,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

