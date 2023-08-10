Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Free Report) by 686.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,707 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.61% of Sizzle Acquisition worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sizzle Acquisition by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 378,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 128,690 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sizzle Acquisition by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 462,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 211,609 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SZZL remained flat at $10.77 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,465. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

