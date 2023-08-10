Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Decreases By 71.2%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of AMZD traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 38,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,760. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $35.46.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth $544,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

