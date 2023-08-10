Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Decreases By 71.2%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Shares of AMZD traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 38,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,760. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $35.46.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
