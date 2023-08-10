Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Rises By 3,500.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CBDS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 4,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

