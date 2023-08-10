Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Rises By 3,500.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CBDS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 4,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
About Cannabis Sativa
