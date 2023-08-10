Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 39,518 Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $266,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

(Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.