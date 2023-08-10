Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 21,904 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,563,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,018,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 283,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 201,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AEF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

